Crime

Kelowna RCMP investigating alleged weekend arson threat

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 3:03 pm
Police say an Academy Way resident awoke to find a man seemingly pouring gasoline around the home and allegedly threatening to set it ablaze.
Kelowna RCMP say they’re investigating an alleged encounter between two men that saw one threaten to set the other man’s house on fire.

According to police, the incident happened Sunday at 4 a.m., at a residence along the 300 block of Academy Way.

Police say a man awoke and found another man seemingly pouring gasoline around the residence and allegedly threatening to set it ablaze.

The resident managed to flee the house without any injuries, with officers soon arresting a 37-year-old Kelowna man and taking him into custody.

“It is fortunate that no one was injured in this incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “These two men were known to each other and we do not believe that there is further danger to the public.”

Police say the suspect has been released from custody on numerous conditions for a future court date, and that officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

If you have any information regarding this, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

