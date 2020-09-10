Menu

Crime

Woman, 21, arrested following morning robbery in Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Kelowna RCMP say the woman produced a knife and demanded money before grabbing some merchandise and fleeing on foot.
File / Global News

A woman is in custody following an alleged morning robbery in Kelowna.

According to police, the 21-year-old woman entered a business along the 1900 block of Pandosy at 8:20 a.m. on Sept. 10, then produced a knife and demanded money.

Police say the woman threatened staff, then grabbed some merchandise before fleeing on foot.

Read more: Summerland RCMP disrupt motel robbery during search for wanted man

Kelowna RCMP say officers flooded the area and located the suspect.

“Our front line officers arrested the suspect without incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Fortunately, no one was injured in this robbery.”

The suspect wasn’t named, with police adding that she remains in custody and that the matter has been forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

CrimeKelownaOkanaganRobberycentral okanaganKelowna RCMPpandosy street
