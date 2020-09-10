Woman, 21, arrested following morning robbery in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman is in custody following an alleged morning robbery in Kelowna.

According to police, the 21-year-old woman entered a business along the 1900 block of Pandosy at 8:20 a.m. on Sept. 10, then produced a knife and demanded money.

Police say the woman threatened staff, then grabbed some merchandise before fleeing on foot.

Read more: Summerland RCMP disrupt motel robbery during search for wanted man

Kelowna RCMP say officers flooded the area and located the suspect.

“Our front line officers arrested the suspect without incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Fortunately, no one was injured in this robbery.”

1:25 Manitoba teen charged with murder previously involved in deadly Liquor Mart robbery Manitoba teen charged with murder previously involved in deadly Liquor Mart robbery

The suspect wasn’t named, with police adding that she remains in custody and that the matter has been forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Story continues below advertisement