Summerland RCMP disrupt motel robbery during search for wanted man

An in-progress robbery was thwarted by police in the Okanagan last week, with one suspect being arrested and the other on the lam.

Summerland RCMP say officers were searching for a wanted man at a motel along Highway 97 last Wednesday.

When police arrived at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers saw two men inside a suite with two other occupants who appeared to be in distress.

Police say the two men were allegedly robbing the occupants. One was arrested while the other fled in a nearby vehicle.

The two occupants were said to have suffered minor injuries.

Police say the arrested man, Jeffrey Pelly, 44, was remanded into custody.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the other man, 28-year-old Matthew Bonner.

Police say the following charges have been approved: robbery, disguise with intent, using an imitation firearm while committing a robbery and break and enter.

Should anyone have information on the whereabouts of Matthew Bonner, they’re encouraged to contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.