Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made, arson investigation underway following small fire near Channel Parkway in Penticton

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 1:52 pm
A man on a motorbike was arrested after trying to flee the fire scene on Wednesday morning, say Penticton RCMP.
A man on a motorbike was arrested after trying to flee the fire scene on Wednesday morning, say Penticton RCMP. Submitted

A man was arrested and an arson investigation is underway following Wednesday morning’s shrub fire near the Channel Parkway in Penticton.

Penticton RCMP say the man was taken into custody after trying to flee from police on a motorcycle.

According to police, an officer noticed a large plume of smoke rising from the area at approximately 8:40 a.m., and when he arrived, he not only noticed the brush fire, but also the man nearby on a dirt bike.

Read more: Shrub fire beside Channel Parkway doused by Penticton firefighters

Police say the officer activated his vehicle’s lights and siren, but that the man drove away at a high rate of speed. However, another officer intercepted the dirt bike a short distance away, with the man being arrested.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The small brush blaze was successfully extinguished by the Penticton Fire Department.

“The motorcyclist taken into custody faces a charge of flight from police, and is also being investigated for this suspected arson,” Const. James Grandy said on Thursday.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

Fire crews battle blaze in downtown Red Deer
Fire crews battle blaze in downtown Red Deer
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOkanaganFireArsonsouth okanaganbrush firearson investigationFleeing from policeshrub fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers