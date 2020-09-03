Arrest made, arson investigation underway following small fire near Channel Parkway in Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested and an arson investigation is underway following Wednesday morning’s shrub fire near the Channel Parkway in Penticton.

Penticton RCMP say the man was taken into custody after trying to flee from police on a motorcycle.

According to police, an officer noticed a large plume of smoke rising from the area at approximately 8:40 a.m., and when he arrived, he not only noticed the brush fire, but also the man nearby on a dirt bike.

Police say the officer activated his vehicle’s lights and siren, but that the man drove away at a high rate of speed. However, another officer intercepted the dirt bike a short distance away, with the man being arrested.

The small brush blaze was successfully extinguished by the Penticton Fire Department.

“The motorcyclist taken into custody faces a charge of flight from police, and is also being investigated for this suspected arson,” Const. James Grandy said on Thursday.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

