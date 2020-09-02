Shrub fire beside Channel Parkway doused by Penticton firefighters

Send this page to someone via email

The Penticton Fire Department quenched a small fire near the Channel Parkway on Wednesday morning.

Smoke from the fire could seen blocks away, though the fire department said the fire was much smaller than it seemed.

The fire department said the fire occurred in a planter box at the end of the Channel Parkway, near the Coyote Cruises Channel Float return point.

The fire department said it’s unknown how the fire started, nor could they find a point of origin, but that it jumped into the junipers and shrubs, leading to a lot of smoke.

The fire was contained to the planter box, which was estimated in size at 15 feet by six feet.

Six firefighters were on scene, along with three pieces of apparatus. The fire was quickly doused and was turned over to the Penticton Indian Band’s fire department.

