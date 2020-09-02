Menu

Small kitchen fire extinguished by Kelowna firefighters

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 1:37 pm
The fire department said crews quickly doused the fire, which caused smoke and minor damage to the kitchen area.

Kelowna firefighters knocked down a small kitchen fire on Tuesday night.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, the fire happened inside a residence along the 2300 block of Richter Street, at around 8:45 p.m.

The fire department said crews quickly doused the fire, which caused smoke and minor damage to the kitchen area.

Read more: Kelowna Fire Department extinguishes garage fire, kitchen fire within 12-hour span

There were no injuries, with the single occupant and his pet exiting the home. The fire is not considered suspicious.

Four fire engines and 18 firefighters responded to the incident.

Lint buildup causes fire at Kelowna laundromat
