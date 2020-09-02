Small kitchen fire extinguished by Kelowna firefighters

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna firefighters knocked down a small kitchen fire on Tuesday night.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, the fire happened inside a residence along the 2300 block of Richter Street, at around 8:45 p.m.

The fire department said crews quickly doused the fire, which caused smoke and minor damage to the kitchen area.

There were no injuries, with the single occupant and his pet exiting the home. The fire is not considered suspicious.

Four fire engines and 18 firefighters responded to the incident.

