Kelowna Fire Department extinguishes garage fire, kitchen fire within 12-hour span

The Kelowna Fire Department began the last weekend of August by dousing two separate fires in a 12-hour span.

The first fire happened Friday at 6:20 p.m., and involved an attached garage along Parkview Crescent.

All residents of the home were able to safely evacuate the single-storey residence.

The Kelowna Fire Department said the fire was contained to the garage area, though there was smoke damage to the home’s interior.

The fire department noted that a family pet was rescued and that residents were first alerted of the fire by smoke detectors.

Sixteen firefighters and five trucks responded to the incident.

The second incident happened Saturday morning at 5:50 a.m. — a kitchen fire in a two-storey residence along the 200 block of Hardie Road.

The fire department said the fire was visible from the second storey when crews arrived, but that all residents were able to safely evacuate the home.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, with heavy smoke damage to the home’s interior.

The homeowner received minor burns while trying to extinguish the cooking fire, and was treated by B.C. Ambulance at the scene.

Sixteen firefighters and four fire trucks responded to that incident.