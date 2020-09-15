Wildfire smoke impacting flights at Penticton airport

Send this page to someone via email

Smoke from U.S. wildfires is impacting flight operations at Penticton Regional Airport, which is already under landing restrictions due to the Christie Mountain wildfire.

Transport Canada, which owns and operates the small airport, says some flights are being impacted by the low visibility and ceiling “due to smoke throughout the South Okanagan.”

Two flights at YYF on Sunday, Sept. 13 were affected by the smoke.

“Flight status” updates on Air Canada and WestJet websites show that at least four flights were cancelled on Monday, Sept. 14. The flights were scheduled to arrive and depart in Penticton.

The situation is complicated by the fact that Penticton’s airport is restricted to visual flight rules (VFR) due to the nearby Christie Mountain wildfire, which impacts landing and take-off procedures.

Story continues below advertisement

VFR requires a pilot to be able to see outside the cockpit, to control the aircraft’s altitude, navigate, and avoid obstacles and other aircraft. Thick smoke can hinder the pilot’s ability to see the airport’s runway and safely land the plane.

2:20 Okanagan residents urged to limit smoke exposure Okanagan residents urged to limit smoke exposure

“Transport Canada, in coordination with the BC Wildfire Service and NAV CANADA, issued a series of NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen) that are related to airspace and operational restrictions, which have been in place since August 18, 2020, when the wildfires started,” Transport Canada spokesperson Sau Sau Liu said in an email.

Today's smoky sky vs. a typical day at YLW. Flights are currently operating normally. If you're travelling, please check and monitor your flight status with your airline or at https://t.co/R2196AylHZ as visibility conditions may change. pic.twitter.com/u987cidc6O — Kelowna International Airport (@ylwkelowna) September 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“As a result of the current airspace restrictions, Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) procedures at the Penticton Airport are not authorized at this time.”

Westjet warns of the forest-fire related travel advisory on its website, stating it will impact travel to Penticton for the month of September.

The smoke is not impacting flights at Kelowna International Airport.