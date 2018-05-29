Mother of Penticton teen speaks out after a woman is charged in his death

A woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the mysterious death of a Penticton teenager more than one year ago.

Kiera Bourque, 21, was scheduled to appear in Penticton provincial court Tuesday to face the charge in connection with the death of 17-year-old Devon Blackmore at a Penticton home April 2, 2017.

Police said the teen’s death was initially thought to be due to a medical condition.

Bourque allegedly contacted 911 claiming her companion was in medical distress and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP said upon further investigation, evidence came to light that foul play may have been involved.

In August 2017, Blackmore’s death was categorized as a homicide.

WATCH BELOW: Extended interview with Devon Blackmore’s mother, Lorrie Blackmore, on her son’s life and untimely passing in Penticton last April.



Police did not notify the public that a homicide occurred until December 2017, eight months after the incident.

The death was only revealed when Penticton RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager was questioned by a local news outlet in a year-end interview about the number of open homicide investigations in 2017.

RCMP said due to the sensitive nature of the case and to not compromise the integrity of the investigation, few details were released to the public.

Court records show Bourque will make her next court appearance on June 20 at B.C. Provincial Court in Penticton Law Courts to consult with counsel.

The community came together for the Blackmore family following his death, raising more than $6,800 for the funeral expenses on a GoFundMe page.

Calvin Hector, a friend who played midget league hockey in Salmon Arm with Blackmore, said the news of his death was hard to believe.

“I was sitting in the middle of my math class last spring when I found out the sad news of his passing,” Hector told Global News. “Immediately I didn’t want to think it was true but as I started seeing more and more memorials for Devon I knew it wasn’t a mistake or something I miss-read.”

Hector remembers the 17-year-old as a well-liked young man.

“I noticed that he was never alone and that he was always in the hallways sitting with someone or striking up a conversation,” he said. “He was a really good caring guy and he is gone too soon.”

Blackmore was a Penticton Secondary School student at the time of his death.