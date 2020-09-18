Coronavirus: Brantford elementary school reports COVID-19 case

Send this page to someone via email

A Brantford, Ont., elementary school is reporting a confirmed COVID-19 case for its 2020-2021 school year.

The principal of Russell Reid Public School, in the Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB), confirmed a positive test on Thursday night in a letter to families.

“Understandably, for privacy reasons, the identity of this individual will not be disclosed,” said Principal Mark Fraser.

“This individual has been directed by the health unit to self-isolate for 14 days, along with any siblings or family members who reside in the same household.”

Fraser says the school and public health have contacted students, staff and families who may have come in contact with the case, and they have also been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

The school did resume operations on Friday for “those who have not been identified as close contacts,” according to Fraser.

Both Hamilton and Niagara Falls reported their first COVID-19 cases in public schools that same night.

Public Health says a staff member working for the Umbrella Family and Child Centres of Hamilton’s before-and-after school program at Templemead Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Niagara District Catholic School Board said a positive result came from an individual at Mary Ward Catholic Elementary School.

Halton and Haldimand County also reported COVID-19 cases in their first week back to class. Walpole North Elementary in Hagersville reported a case on Monday, while Garth Webb Secondary in Oakville and Brant Hills Public School each reported a case, last week.

Brant County reports 1 new COVID-19 case

Brant County’s health unit revealed one new COVID-19 case on Friday.

The region has 169 confirmed cases as of Sept. 18, and five deaths since the pandemic began.

There is just one current outbreak in Brantford ​John Noble Home nursing home reporting a single case. An outbreak at Le Ballon Rouge Daycare was declared over on Thursday.

Niagara Region reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak at nursing home

Niagara public health reported five new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The region now has 990 total cases since the pandemic began and 36 current active cases.

Sixty-four people with COVID-19 have died in Niagara.

Public health is reporting one new outbreak at the Deer Park Villa nursing home in Grimsby.

Since the pandemic, 323 of the region’s 990 cases have occurred in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Hamilton reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health reported nine new COVID-19 cases as of Friday.

The city says 42 per cent of new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have come from people under the age of 30.

The city has 48 active cases as of Sept. 18.

Since the pandemic, Hamilton has had a total of 1,056 confirmed cases, including 45 deaths.

The city has no current institutional outbreaks.

Halton Region with 15 new COVID-19 cases

Public Health Halton reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday with 11 new cases recorded in Oakville.

The region has 1,088 total cases since the pandemic began. There are 87 active cases, and 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 as of Sept. 18.

The region has no current institutional outbreaks.

The agency says 47 per cent (31) of its 65 most recent cases in the last 10 days came from residents aged 20 to 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk with no new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported no new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The region has an overall total of 487 lab-confirmed, positive cases.

Officials say there are 11 active cases as of Sept. 18.

The region’s only current community outbreak is the one at Walpole North Elementary School near Hagersville.

Public health says 34.5 per cent of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.