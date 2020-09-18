Catholic board reports COVID-19 case at elementary school in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

An elementary school in Niagara Falls has reported the first COVID-19 case for the region’s 2019-2020 school year.

In a release on Thursday night, Niagara District Catholic School Board said the positive result was from an individual at Mary Ward Catholic Elementary School.

“As a result, students and staff were exposed to COVID-19 while this person was infectious,” said director of education Camillo Cipriano in a statement. “This person is currently in self-isolation.”

The board confirmed that the school is working with public health to comply with provincial guidelines for contact tracing of students and staff.

A confirmed case of #COVID19 has been reported @MaryWardNF. The school community has received a letter. A media release is here: https://t.co/jSoBDGV7L8 pic.twitter.com/KKrPZqlZTX — Niagara Catholic DSB (@niagaracatholic) September 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“Anyone who came into contact with this individual is advised to stay at home (Friday) and to follow the advice of Niagara Region Public Health,” Cipriano said.

Niagara Region now has two school-related COVID-19 cases in the past week after a Brock University said a student came forward with a positive test result.

The student, who lives off-campus, had not visited the school since the start of the latest term and is self-isolating, according to the university.

A Brock University student who lives off-campus and who has not visited campus this term has tested positive for COVID-19. The University is working with @NRPublicHealth to ensure the health and well-being of the student and the community.https://t.co/0rCsJBZlqP — Brock University (@BrockUniversity) September 16, 2020

Niagara Region with 12 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The region now has 985 total cases since the pandemic began and 37 current active cases.

There are no outbreaks as of Sept. 17.

Sixty-four people with COVID-19 have died in Niagara.

Since the pandemic, 320 of the region’s 985 cases have occurred in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Hamilton reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health reported eight new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday.

The city says more than half of the new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have come from people under the age of 30.

The agency reported that 53 per cent of its 30 most recent cases came from residents aged 29 and under, with those between 10 and 19 accounting for 33 per cent of all cases.

The city had 42 active cases as of Sept. 16.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the pandemic, Hamilton has had a total of 1,047 confirmed cases, including 45 deaths.

The city has no current institutional outbreaks.

Halton Region with 18 new COVID-19 cases

Public Health Halton reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with nine new cases recorded in Oakville.

The region has 1,073 total cases since the pandemic began. There are 78 active cases, and 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 as of Sept. 17.

The region has no current institutional outbreaks.

The agency says 56 per cent (40) of its 72 most recent cases came from residents aged 20 to 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk with 2 new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region has an overall total of 487 lab-confirmed, positive cases.

Officials say there are 11 active cases as of Sept. 17.

The region has one community outbreak at Walpole North Elementary School near Hagersville.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health says 34.5 per cent of all case in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Brant County reports no new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit revealed no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The region has 168 confirmed cases as of Sept. 17, and five deaths since the pandemic began.

There are two current outbreaks in Brantford at Le Ballon Rouge Daycare and ​John Noble Home nursing home, both reporting a single case.