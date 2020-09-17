Coronavirus: Loblaws confirms COVID-19 case at Fortinos near Lime Ridge Mall

Send this page to someone via email

Loblaw Companies Inc. has confirmed that a staffer at the Fortino’s near Lime Ridge Mall on the Mountain has tested positive in a “presumptive test” for COVID-19.

The employer said it received word from the affected worker last Friday. The staff member last worked at the 65 Mall Rd. location on Sept. 5.

A spokesperson for the company says it has also “taken a number of steps to minimize risk including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store.”

In late August, Loblaw Companies Inc. confirmed two staffers at a Fortino’s in Ancaster and a No Frills on the Mountain had tested positive, and in May the grocer revealed a positive case at the Dundurn Street location.

Hamilton reports eight new COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health reported eight new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday.

The city says more than half of the new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have come from people under the age of 30.

The agency reported that 53 per cent of its 30 most recent cases came from residents aged 29 and under, with those between 10 and 19 accounting for 33 per cent of all cases.

The city had 42 active cases as of Sept. 16.

Since the pandemic, Hamilton has had a total of 1,047 confirmed cases, including 45 deaths.

The city has no current institutional outbreaks.

Halton Region with 18 new COVID-19 cases

Public Health Halton reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with nine new cases recorded in Oakville.

The region has 1,073 total cases since the pandemic began. There are 78 active cases, and 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 as of Sept. 17.

The region has no current institutional outbreaks.

The agency says 56 per cent (40) of its 72 most recent cases came from residents aged 20 to 39.

Niagara Region with 12 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The region now has 985 total cases since the pandemic began and 37 current active cases.

There are no outbreaks as of Sept. 17.

Sixty-four people with COVID-19 have died in Niagara.

Since the pandemic, 320 of its 985 cases have occurred in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk with no new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region has an overall total of 487 lab-confirmed, positive cases.

Officials say there are 11 active cases as of Sept. 17.

The region has one community outbreak at Walpole North Elementary School near Hagersville.

Public health says 34.5 per cent of all case in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Brant County reports no new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit revealed no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The region has 168 confirmed cases as of Sept. 17, and five deaths since the pandemic began.

There are two current outbreaks in Brantford at Le Ballon Rouge Daycare and ​John Noble Home nursing home, both reporting a single case.

The county has three known active COVID-19 cases.