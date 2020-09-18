London-Middlesex reports 13 coronavirus cases in largest single-day jump since May

Send this page to someone via email

Thirteen people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in what is the region’s largest single-day increase in cases since May 10, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported on Friday.

It also marks the first time since April 20 that London and Middlesex has seen two consecutive days of double-digit case increases. The health unit reported 11 cases on Thursday all involving post-secondary students — 10 from Western University and one from Fanshawe College.

With Friday’s update, the region’s total case count now stands at 789, of which 679 people have recovered, a tally unchanged from the day before. At least 57 people have also died, most recently on June 12. There are at least 53 known active cases in the region, according to the health unit.

According to health unit figures, all of Friday’s cases were reported in London and involve 10 people under the age of 19 and three in their 20s.

Story continues below advertisement

The jump in cases comes the same day news emerged that three employees of a London Walmart store located at Fanshawe Park and Hyde Park roads had tested positive.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said the last time each of the employees worked was Sept. 3, 13, and 15. Cleaning procedures have been increased at the store, and associates are having their temperatures checked at the start of each shift.

It’s unclear how many, if any, of Friday’s 13 cases involve post-secondary students. On Thursday, Western University announced that at least 28 of its students had tested positive over the last week. All but one live off-campus.

Of those 28, at least 14 have been tied to a community outbreak the health unit declared on Sunday that has infected a total of 15 people. The health unit on Thursday released a graphic detailing the steps that contract tracers have taken in locating and identifying cases linked to the outbreak.

Click here to see the graphic in full and click here to hear medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie explain the graph.

A chart from the Middlesex-London Health unit detailing the linkages between cases identified as part of a community outbreak declared on Sunday. Middlesex-London Health Unit

According to the graphic, a majority of outbreak-linked cases have been traced back to three households, with a gathering at a downtown nightclub, Lost Love Social Club, on Sept. 9 serving as a main infection point, along with gatherings at student homes in the days after.

Story continues below advertisement

Mackie said Thursday that several dozen contacts are in isolation and/or are getting tested as a result of the outbreak. More cases are expected to crop up over the coming days.

The spike in student-linked cases at Western has prompted university officials to reverse course on their reopening plans. However, classes on campus will continue and residences will stay open. Students are being warned that the code of student conduct will be utilized if students are found to be putting others’ health and safety at risk through house parties and other large gatherings.

“To those who are part of the problem, I cannot put it any more plainly: if this continues, you are going to kill someone. Should daily case counts remain this high for a sustained period, community spread is a near-certainty, and it’s a matter of when, not if, somebody dies. Wouldn’t that be an awful burden to carry?” said London Mayor Ed Holder on Thursday, noting that most Western students have been following guidelines and acting responsibly.

“We’re asking people to stay home and to forego the parties,” said Western president Alan Shepard.

“Nobody’s going to die because they’ve skipped a couple of parties, and people put other people’s lives at risk by going out and engaging in conduct that’s really, in ordinary times would be fine, and right now is particularly dangerous.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ryerson University announces winter semester will be largely online

Due to the spike in cases and the health unit’s declaration of a community outbreak over the weekend, the city’s two main COVID-19 assessment centres have experienced a surge in turnout this week.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of noon-hour Friday, wait times at both Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena stood around two hours — similar to wait times seen on previous days.

Thursday saw visits at both assessment centres dip slightly. Health officials had stressed that only those showing symptoms, or those told to get tested by a health professional, should visit.

Combined, the two facilities saw 732 clients on Thursday, compared to 829 the day before — the highest single-day number of visitations since the assessment centres opened in April.

Despite the somewhat lower turnout, Oakridge Arena ran out of capacity by the late afternoon. Both were forced to close early on Wednesday and Tuesday after reaching capacity.

At least 732 of the region’s cases have been reported in London, while 27 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc and 12 in Middlesex Centre. Seven cases have been in Thames Centre, six in North Middlesex, four in Lucan Biddulph and one in Southwest Middlesex.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s seven-day average for new cases stood at 6.71 on Friday, up from 5.0 the day before and 3.57 on Wednesday. Looking back to Sept. 3, the 14-day average is 3.92.

The region’s cases per 100,000 rate stands at 152.5 as of Wednesday, while Ontario’s stands at 305.3. Individually, London itself has a case rate of 174.9, while Strathroy-Caradoc’s is 119.3. Lucan Biddulph and North Middlesex have case rates of 85.0 and 83.7, respectively.

People in their 20s make up the region’s largest age group of cases, accounting for 181, or 23 per cent of the region’s case total. People in their 50s make up 114 cases, while people in their 30s and those 80 and above make up 108 each.

Read more: London Police Services Board votes to relocate funds to create crisis outreach support team

The city’s lone institutional outbreak, located on the fourth floor of Chelsey Park Retirement Community, remains active as of Friday. The outbreak was declared on Sept. 9.

At least 28 institutional outbreaks have been declared, including 22 at seniors’ facilities, that have been tied to 193 cases involving residents and staff and 35 deaths.

Hospitalizations remain low or non-existent in the region. Real-time figures aren’t available, but LHSC says it has COVID-19 patient numbers that are five or fewer.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 115 people have had to be hospitalized, including 32 in intensive care.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 401 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a daily increase not seen since early June.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Toronto is reporting 130 new cases, with 82 in Peel Region and 61 in Ottawa.

She says nearly 70 per cent of the new cases are in people under the age of 40.

The total number of cases in Ontario now stands at 46,077, which includes 2,825 deaths and 40,600 cases classified as resolved.

There were also 176 cases newly marked as resolved over the past 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says it processed 35,826 tests over the previous day.

Elgin and Oxford

No new cases, deaths, or recoveries were reported on Friday by officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

The region’s total case count remains at 263, of which 248 people have recovered. Five have died, most recently in early July.

There are at least 10 known active cases in the region — eight are in Woodstock, one is in Bayham and one is in Central Elgin.

Health officials reported one new case on Thursday, four cases on Wednesday, two cases on Monday and one case on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the health unit, of the region’s 10 active cases, five are in their 20s, two are in their 50s, two are in their 60s and one is in their 80s. Seven are men and three are women.

One was listed as being in hospital as of Friday.

By municipality, Aylmer still has seen the largest number of cases with 82 — an incident rate equivalent to 1,094 cases per 100,000 people. Bayham has reported 38 cases and has a case rate of 513 per 100,000.

Elsewhere, St. Thomas has reported 37 (95.1 per 100,000), while Woodstock has seen 29 (70.9 per 100,000).

Total testing numbers weren’t immediately available, but the health unit says its test per cent positivity rate for the week of Sept. 6, the most recent that is available, was 0.1 per cent.

Huron and Perth

The total number of cases in Huron and Perth counties stood at 127 as of Thursday, with 118 recoveries and five deaths. Four cases remained active.

Updated figures are expected Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials reported no change on Thursday or Wednesday, one new case on Tuesday and two cases on Monday.

At least 45 cases have been reported in Perth County, with North Perth and Perth East reporting 16 and 15 cases, respectively.

Forty-five cases have also been reported in Huron County, including 14 in Central Huron, 12 in Bluewater and 10 in South Huron.

Thirty-one cases have been reported in Stratford along with four deaths that were linked to an outbreak at Greenwood Court early in the pandemic.

In St. Marys, six cases and one death have been reported.

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.2 per cent as of the week of Sept. 6.

Sarnia and Lambton

No new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported late Thursday by officials with Lambton Public Health.

The region’s total case count remains at 343, of which now 317 have recovered. Twenty-five people have died, most recently in early June.

There is one known active case in the region. It’s not clear where in the county the case is located as the health unit has refrained from releasing location information on cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials reported one recovery late Wednesday, two recoveries late Tuesday and one recovery late Saturday.

The total number of hospitalizations and outbreaks seen in the county during the pandemic remains unchanged at 58 and 10, respectively. The last COVID-19 patient to be discharged from Bluewater Health was in mid-June.

The last outbreak to be reported was on Aug. 10 at an unspecified workplace where four people tested positive. It was declared over Aug. 15.

In total, outbreaks are linked to 109 cases and 16 deaths, in large part due to outbreaks at Landmark Village from March to May, and Vision Nursing Home from April to June.

The health unit says at least 25,551 tests have been received as of late Wednesday. At least 1.3 per cent of tests are coming back positive, down from 1.4 the day before.

— With files from The Canadian Press