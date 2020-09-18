Walmart confirms 3 employees at north London location test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Three associates from the Walmart London North Supercentre have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Walmart Canada confirmed to Global News on Friday that the 1280 Fanshawe Park Rd. west location had three people test positive.

Walmart Canada said the last time each of the three employees worked was Sept. 7, 13 and 15.

“Out of an abundance of caution, associates identified as being in close contact have been directed to self-isolate,” said Adam Grachnik, director of Walmart Canada corporate affairs, in an email.

Grachnik said the company is in contact with local public health and recently conducted a deep cleaning.

He added that Walmart will continue to take measures to support the well-being of both customers and associates.

To keep people safe Grachnik said the company has increased cleaning throughout the store, is checking the temperature of all associates at the start of each shift, is limiting the number of people in the store, and is cleaning shopping carts.

This news comes after the Middlesex London Health Unit reported an outbreak of COVID-19 among 28 Western University students and the largest single-day increase in cases in more than a month.