Canada-U.S. border closure extended through Oct. 21 amid rising coronavirus cases

The U.S. and Canada border will remain closed until at least Oct. 21 in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.

Blair took to Twitter Friday morning and announced the border closure extension, which was set to expire Sept. 21.

“We are extending non-essential travel restrictions with the United States until October 21st, 2020. We will continue to base our decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe,” he tweeted.

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to “discretionary” travel like vacations and shopping trips since mid-March — it does not cover trade or travel by air. The agreement has been extended on a monthly basis.

As of Friday, Canada has reported 142,879 coronavirus cases and 9,249 deaths. By contrast, the U.S. has reported 6,678,382 cases and 197,696 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In June, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would not be in a rush to open the border, as doing so may spark a second wave.

“If we take steps too quickly, if we are not sure of what we’re doing at each stage, we risk hitting a second wave … and having to close our economy again,” he said.

There had been a previous effort from U.S. Congress members to reopen the border with Canada amid the pandemic.

In early July, a bipartisan group of 29 federal lawmakers sent a letter to Blair and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, urging both countries to “immediately craft a comprehensive framework for phased reopening of the border.”

“Continuing to extend border restrictions at 30-day intervals is untenable for the communities that have been separated from family and unable to tend to their property for over three months,” the group argued.

In response to the letter, a spokesperson for the office of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said while conversations between Canada and the U.S. about the border are ongoing, “both sides agree that the current measures in place” have “worked well.”

“Our absolute priority is the health and safety of Canadians,” Katherine Cuplinskas said in an email. “That is why we want to be clear that decisions about Canada’s border are made by Canadians, for Canadians.” Tweet This

Although the Canada-U.S. land border remains closed until at least Oct. 21, Canadians can still technically fly into the U.S. as long as they have not recently been to countries such as China, Brazil, the United Kingdom.

The government of Canada still emphasizes that all non-essential travel outside of Canada must be avoided. The government has made it clear on its website that people deciding to travel during the pandemic could not only put themselves and others at risk of being infected with the novel coronavirus, it could also result in them becoming stranded.

