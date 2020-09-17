Man wanted on 2nd-degree murder charge may be in Winnipeg: RCMP

A man wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in Grand Rapids this summer, may be in the Winnipeg area, RCMP say.
An arrest warrant was issued for Rodney Cain Mcnabb, 22, Tuesday.
The warrant is linked to the death of a 31-year-old man found shot at a home on River Road in Grand Rapids the morning of July 5.
Police have previously said the victim was rushed to the community’s nursing station where he later died.
Mcnabb is six feet tall, roughly 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
Police say they believe he is in the Winnipeg area and warn he is considered a danger to the public.
Read more: Grand Rapids RCMP bust man with stolen gun
Mcnabb should not be approached, police say.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Grand Rapids RCMP at 204-639-2467 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments