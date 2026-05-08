$100,000 reward offered for information on Winnipeg man accused of murder

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A $100,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can help find Tresor Horimbere, a Winnipeg man accused of first-degree murder who is believed to be on the run.

Horimbere is wanted in relation to the 2024 killing of Mohamed Yusuf Abdullahi at a soccer complex parking lot, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release. The now 23-year-old is said to be travelling across Canada to avoid being caught.

Abdullahi was killed on the night of July 13, 2024. He was 22 years old.

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“The victim just finished playing and was exiting the event when he was fatally shot. Investigators do not believe this was a random shooting,” the original 2024 statement from the service reads.

That release also says around 100 people were watching the game at the 900 block of Waverly Street.

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Following the killing, police said officers were searching for three suspects, two of whom have been arrested.

Police described their suspect as approximately five feet, eight inches tall with a slim build, weighing around 120 lbs. Anyone who sees him should contact police, and not attempt to apprehend him on their own.

Horimbere is listed on the Bolo Program, which uses technology to help find Canada’s most wanted, according to its website.

The Bolo Program says he is also wanted for another major crime in Ontario.