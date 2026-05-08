Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$100,000 reward offered for information on Winnipeg man accused of murder

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 8, 2026 3:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2 arrested, 1 at large in 2024 Winnipeg murder, police say'
2 arrested, 1 at large in 2024 Winnipeg murder, police say
RELATED: 2 arrested, 1 at large in 2024 Winnipeg murder, police say – Feb 11, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A $100,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can help find Tresor Horimbere, a Winnipeg man accused of first-degree murder who is believed to be on the run.

Horimbere is wanted in relation to the 2024 killing of Mohamed Yusuf Abdullahi at a soccer complex parking lot, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release. The now 23-year-old is said to be travelling across Canada to avoid being caught.

Abdullahi was killed on the night of July 13, 2024. He was 22 years old.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The victim just finished playing and was exiting the event when he was fatally shot. Investigators do not believe this was a random shooting,” the original 2024 statement from the service reads.

That release also says around 100 people were watching the game at the 900 block of Waverly Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Following the killing, police said officers were searching for three suspects, two of whom have been arrested.

Police described their suspect as approximately five feet, eight inches tall with a slim build, weighing around 120 lbs. Anyone who sees him should contact police, and not attempt to apprehend him on their own.

Horimbere is listed on the Bolo Program, which uses technology to help find Canada’s most wanted, according to its website.

The Bolo Program says he is also wanted for another major crime in Ontario.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices