Crime

2 arrested, 1 at large in 2024 Winnipeg murder, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 11, 2025 12:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigating death at soccer centre in Waverley'
Winnipeg police investigating death at soccer centre in Waverley
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man at a local soccer centre over the weekend and are asking the public for help with finding the suspect. Katherine Dornian reports – Jul 15, 2024
Winnipeg police have made two arrests in a July 2024 homicide, but say a third suspect remains at large.

Mohamed Yusuf Abdullah, 22, was taken to hospital in critical condition after a shooting in a Waverley Street parking lot on July 14 of that year. He was later pronounced dead.

People say three people have been charged with first-degree murder. Ibrahim Bangura, 26, was arrested Jan. 20, and 27-year-old Norbert Kipala was arrested Feb. 5, at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre, where he was in custody for an unrelated offence.

Police are now looking for Tresor Horimbere, 22, who may be in Ontario. He’s described as five-foot-eight and around 120 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, homicide investigators at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

