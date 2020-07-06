Grand Rapids RCMP investigating shooting death as homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead following a shooting in Grand Rapids, Man.

Police were called to a home on River Road in the Grand Rapids, roughly 394 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

A 31-year-old man was rushed to the community’s nursing station, where he later died, police say.

#rcmpmb in Grand Rapids along with Major Crime Services investigating July 5 report of a shooting at a residence located on River Road. A 31yo male was taken to the nursing station where he succumbed to his injuries. The death is being treated as a homicide. Investigation ongoing — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 6, 2020

Police say the man’s death is being treated as a homicide, but they haven’t said what investigators believe led up to the shooting.

Grand Rapids RCMP is investigating along with the RCMP’s major crime services.

