Grand Rapids RCMP investigating shooting death as homicide

A man is dead following a shooting in Grand Rapids, Man.
Police were called to a home on River Road in the Grand Rapids, roughly 394 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.
A 31-year-old man was rushed to the community’s nursing station, where he later died, police say.
Police say the man’s death is being treated as a homicide, but they haven’t said what investigators believe led up to the shooting.
Grand Rapids RCMP is investigating along with the RCMP’s major crime services.
