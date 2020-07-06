Menu

Crime

Grand Rapids RCMP investigating shooting death as homicide

By Shane Gibson Global News
Police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed in Grand Rapids early Sunday.
A man is dead following a shooting in Grand Rapids, Man.

Police were called to a home on River Road in the Grand Rapids, roughly 394 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

A 31-year-old man was rushed to the community’s nursing station, where he later died, police say.

Police say the man’s death is being treated as a homicide, but they haven’t said what investigators believe led up to the shooting.

Grand Rapids RCMP is investigating along with the RCMP’s major crime services.

