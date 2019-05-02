Grand Rapids RCMP bust man with stolen gun

RCMP in Grand Rapids, Man., arrested a local man Sunday after a report of shots fired in the community.

Police searched the area and found an unarmed suspect, as well as a firearm nearby.

The investigation determined the suspect had broken into a home and stolen the gun.

Allan Wilfred Turner, 28, faces charges of careless use of a firearm, breaking and entering to steal the firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

