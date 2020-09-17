Cancellations, delays plague Hamilton school bus routes

Send this page to someone via email

The bus line that provides transportation for close to 30,000 students in the Hamilton school district says it cancelled 34 bus routes on Thursday and reported 117 delays due to a shortage of drivers.

Caledonia Bus Lines revealed that it nixed 17 morning runs and 17 afternoon runs.

In a joint release from the HWDSB’s chair and director of education, Alex Johnstone and Manny Figueiredo “regrettably” warned guardians of the ongoing shortage and the potential cancellation of some services.

Read more: Hamilton school boards say data will be key in solving school bus driver shortage

“Despite considerable additional funds provided by our board and the provincial government, as well as a complete re-routing of our transportation system (routes), we continue to experience a significant bus driver shortage,” the release said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do not see this matter improving in the near future.” Tweet This

Johnstone and Figueiredo say the transportation system is reviewing possible solutions and will be communicating with the families that are affected.

Families can get updates on school bus cancellations and delays from the Hamilton-Wentworth Student Transportation website.

Executive director of School Bus Ontario Nancy Daigneault says the current driver shortage is not unique to Hamilton but is provincewide.

“The main reason is because of COVID-19 and drivers who are very, very concerned about catching it,” Daigneault told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“The majority of our drivers are over the age of 60. It tends to attract retirees because it’s, you know, it’s a part-time job and it’s a split shift.”

Daigneault says the problem has been exacerbated by the pandemic, which shut down recruiting for a number of months and led to virtually no training for new drivers.

“So we were behind three months and trying to attract those new drivers was difficult,” Daigneault said.

“You combine that with the fact that we didn’t get the routes until the day before schools started —

we didn’t even know what the routes were.”

The exec says the non-profit, the province and school boards are working on solutions but says there are not a lot of answers right now.

“I hate saying this, but we’re asking for patience. It’s not an answer, I know that, but it’s where we are right now.