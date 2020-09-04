Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Education

Hamilton school boards warn of ‘serious delays’ due to school bus driver shortage

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted September 4, 2020 2:41 pm
Hamilton's school boards are advising parents about serious school bus delays.
Hamilton's school boards are advising parents about serious school bus delays. Global News / File

Just days before the start of the new school year, Hamilton’s public and Catholic school boards are issuing a warning about school buses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) chair Alex Johnstone and Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) chair Patrick Daly issued a joint statement Friday, saying serious delays in student transportation services are expected for the return to school as a result of the ongoing school bus driver shortage.

Johnstone and Daly say the driver shortage has been compounded by increased concerns around COVID-19.

Both the HWDSB and HWCDSB say bus schedules will be shared with families early next week, but they are subject to change as families opt to have their children learn remotely.

Parents and guardians can access the bus route information through the Hamilton-Wentworth Student Transportation Services (HWSTS) online Parent Portal on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Families are also being asked to check the HWSTS Parent Portal before the first bus pickup to ensure the most up-to-date times.

The boards say enhanced public health measures are in place for school buses, including additional cleaning protocols.

The public and Catholic boards say they are “using the additional COVID-19 relief funding from the federal and provincial governments to limit the impact of the bus driver shortage.”

