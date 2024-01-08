Classes back in session everywhere but at Lake Country high school closed by flood

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the first day back at school for Okanagan children and teens, with one notable exception.

Staff and students will not be able to return to class at George Elliot Secondary as expected due to ongoing work to mitigate a flood that took place at the school over the winter break.

“While maintenance workers had expected to complete the work ahead of Monday, inspections on Sunday revealed that crews will need another 48 hours to fully mitigate the flood damage and ensure the school is completely safe for staff and students to return,” said Central Okanagan Public Schools representatives in a press release.

District officials said the cause of the flooding and extent of the damage is understood by its staff, and went on to say that “no further details will be released.”

School is expected to get back underway on Wednesday.

With the resumption of school, school speeding expectations are back in effect.

Speed limits of 30 km/h are in effect on school days from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. where posted.