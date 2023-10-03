Hamilton driver charged in incident that sent St. Catharines crossing guard to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old from Hamilton, Ont., is facing a pair of charges in connection with a collision that sent a St. Catharines crossing guard to hospital in early September.

The incident happened on the first day back to school and involved a 79-year-old woman who was struck by a Ford F150 pickup truck just after 3 p.m. at the corner of Haig and Carlton streets on Sept. 5.

Investigators say the accused was actually in a 2021 GMC Sierra pickup driving eastbound on Carlton when an abrupt left turn onto Haig Street caused the driver of the F150, heading westbound on Carlton, to swerve to avoid a collision with the defendant’s vehicle.

The Ford would then hit the crossing guard. Paramedics say the woman was trapped under the truck for a period of time during the incident.

She was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The guard spent several days in hospital before being released to recover at home.

The defendant, in the Sierra, did not remain at the scene, according to Niagara police.

The incident caught the attention of many, including St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe who characterized the episode as “deeply saddening” in a joint statement with chief administrative officer David Oakes.

The accused is facing a careless driving charge as well as fail to remain offence.