Crime

School crossing guard sent to hospital after struck by truck in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 9:11 am
Niagara police say they are investigating an incident in which a school crossing guard was hit by a truck in St. Catharines on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Niagara police say they are investigating an incident in which a school crossing guard was hit by a truck in St. Catharines on Tuesday. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
Niagara police say they are investigating a collision in St. Catharines that sent a crossing guard to hospital with serious injuries on the first day back to school.

Investigators say the 79-year-old  woman was struck by a Ford F150 pickup truck just after 3 p.m. Tuesday while standing at the corner of Haig Street and Carlton Street.

Paramedics say the woman was trapped under the truck for a period of time during the incident.

She was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

School bus driver charged for speeding in St. Catharines

A school bus driver is one of 176 people who got a speeding ticket during a Niagara Regional police safety enforcement campaign on Tuesday.

Investigators say that driver was clocked at 72 kilometres an hour in a 50 km/h zone on the west side of St. Catharines just before 9 a.m.

Five children were reportedly still on the bus while it drove at high speed through a community safety zone.

