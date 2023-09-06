School crossing guard sent to hospital after struck by truck in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police say they are investigating a collision in St. Catharines that sent a crossing guard to hospital with serious injuries on the first day back to school.

Investigators say the 79-year-old woman was struck by a Ford F150 pickup truck just after 3 p.m. Tuesday while standing at the corner of Haig Street and Carlton Street.

Paramedics say the woman was trapped under the truck for a period of time during the incident.

She was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Our @NRPS1District officers are investigating a serious collision at the intersection of Haig St. and Carlton St. in #StCatharines. Please use alternative routes. Road closures may be in place for the next few hours until the extent of injuries can be determined. pic.twitter.com/PSB1vom7op — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 5, 2023

School bus driver charged for speeding in St. Catharines

A school bus driver is one of 176 people who got a speeding ticket during a Niagara Regional police safety enforcement campaign on Tuesday.

Investigators say that driver was clocked at 72 kilometres an hour in a 50 km/h zone on the west side of St. Catharines just before 9 a.m.

Five children were reportedly still on the bus while it drove at high speed through a community safety zone.

Officers in @NRPS1District stopped a bus full of school children this morning doing 72 km/h in a 50 km/h zone and charged the driver accordingly.#Back2SchoolNiagara pic.twitter.com/llUDxVCDeB — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 5, 2023

