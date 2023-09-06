Menu

Crime

Man dead after overnight stabbing in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 8:21 am
Niagara Regional Police say a man was fatally stabbed on Victoria Avenue between Morrison Street and Simcoe Street in Niagara Falls, Ont. early Wednesday. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say a man was fatally stabbed on Victoria Avenue between Morrison Street and Simcoe Street in Niagara Falls, Ont. early Wednesday. Don Mitchell / Global News
A man is dead following a stabbing early Wednesday in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Police say the victim was discovered by police and paramedics just before 3 a.m. on Victoria Avenue between Morrison Street and Simcoe Street.

Homicide detectives say the man, suffering from an “obvious stab wound,” died at the scene not long after emergency crews arrived.

The suspect is still at large and investigators are seeking security camera footage from nearby businesses and residents in the hopes of obtaining a description.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.

