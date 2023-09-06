Man dead after overnight stabbing in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead following a stabbing early Wednesday in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Police say the victim was discovered by police and paramedics just before 3 a.m. on Victoria Avenue between Morrison Street and Simcoe Street.

Homicide detectives say the man, suffering from an “obvious stab wound,” died at the scene not long after emergency crews arrived.

ATTN: @NiagaraFalls Victoria Ave is currently closed between Morrison St and Simcoe St for an active police investigation. The closure is expected to remain in place for the next several hours Please use alternate routes and avoid the area. Further information to follow. pic.twitter.com/IN4WAkcE1k — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 6, 2023

The suspect is still at large and investigators are seeking security camera footage from nearby businesses and residents in the hopes of obtaining a description.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.