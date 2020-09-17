Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Funeral service being held for family members fatally shot inside Oshawa home

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 6:05 am

Relatives and friends are gathering on Thursday in order to attend the funeral service of Chris Traynor and his three children, Bradley, Adelaide and Joseph, almost two weeks after they were fatally shot inside their Oshawa home.

The funeral mass, which will be streamed live on GlobalNews.ca, is set to take place at St. Mary of the People Church in Oshawa at 11 a.m with private interment at the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery to follow. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the church will not be accessible to the public.

A drive-past visitation was held throughout the day on Wednesday.

Read more: Family of victims shot inside Oshawa home releases statement thanking public for support

It was in the early morning hours on Sept. 4 when Chris, a teacher at Monsignor Paul Dwyer Catholic High School in Oshawa, Bradley, a student at the University of Guelph, Adelaide, a Grade 10 student, and 11-year-old Joseph were all killed in a shooting.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Loretta Traynor, the children’s mother and Chris’s wife, was rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She continues to recover from her injuries.

Sam Traynor, the couple’s fourth child, was away at university when the shooting occurred.

Read more: University of Guelph mourns student killed in Oshawa shooting

Police said 48-year-old Winnipeg resident Mitchell Lapa went to the home uninvited early Friday. Officers said Lapa was the lone suspect in the investigation and officers said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign launched to support the Traynor family has grown to more than $181,000 as of early Thursday. A recent statement said a committee will be created to determine how the money raised will be distributed “to support and appropriately memorialize the entire family.”

Tributes continue to pour in for Oshawa Ont., family killed in brazen shooting
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimeoshawa newsOshawa shootingTraynor familyLoretta TraynorOshawa FamilyShooting in OshawaOshawa Shooting VictimsTraynor family funeralTraynor Oshawa
Flyers
More weekly flyers