Funeral service being held for family members fatally shot inside Oshawa home

Relatives and friends are gathering on Thursday in order to attend the funeral service of Chris Traynor and his three children, Bradley, Adelaide and Joseph, almost two weeks after they were fatally shot inside their Oshawa home.

The funeral mass, which will be streamed live on GlobalNews.ca, is set to take place at St. Mary of the People Church in Oshawa at 11 a.m with private interment at the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery to follow. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the church will not be accessible to the public.

A drive-past visitation was held throughout the day on Wednesday.

It was in the early morning hours on Sept. 4 when Chris, a teacher at Monsignor Paul Dwyer Catholic High School in Oshawa, Bradley, a student at the University of Guelph, Adelaide, a Grade 10 student, and 11-year-old Joseph were all killed in a shooting.

Loretta Traynor, the children’s mother and Chris’s wife, was rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She continues to recover from her injuries.

Sam Traynor, the couple’s fourth child, was away at university when the shooting occurred.

Police said 48-year-old Winnipeg resident Mitchell Lapa went to the home uninvited early Friday. Officers said Lapa was the lone suspect in the investigation and officers said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign launched to support the Traynor family has grown to more than $181,000 as of early Thursday. A recent statement said a committee will be created to determine how the money raised will be distributed “to support and appropriately memorialize the entire family.”

