Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 17 2020 6:31pm
02:35

A final goodbye to an Oshawa father and his three children

The lone survivor of the mass shooting, Chris Traynor’s wife Loretta, gave a eulogy at the family funeral. Catherine McDonald reports.

