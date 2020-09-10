Family of victims shot inside Oshawa home releases statement thanking public for support

The Traynor family is thanking members of the public for their support as the mother of the three young victims continues to recover after she was found shot at her home in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police released the statement written by the family Thursday afternoon, almost a week after the shooting at the Parklane Avenue home.

“Loretta, Sam, and the entire Traynor family would like to state how profoundly grateful we are for all the kind messages of condolence and support this past week as well as for the tributes at the house and the schools,” the statement said.

Chris Traynor, a teacher at Monsignor Paul Dwyer Catholic High School in Oshawa, died along with his three children: Bradley Traynor, a student at the University of Guelph, Adelaide Traynor, a Grade 10 student, and 11-year-old Joseph Traynor.

Loretta Traynor, mother of the children and Chris’s wife, was rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Sam Traynor, the couple’s fourth child, was away at university when the shooting occurred.

Police said 48-year-old Winnipeg resident Mitchell Lapa went to the home uninvited early Friday. Officers said Lapa was the lone suspect in the investigation and officers said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A source told Global News Lapa was estranged from his sister and the two had been fighting over their late father’s will.

The statement said Loretta is still being treated for injuries she sustained during the shooting.

“Loretta is recovering from her injuries with Sam remaining closely by her side. Both are devastated over the tragic loss of Chris, Bradley, Adelaide and Joey, but the support provided by the staff and students at the family’s schools, the Durham Catholic District School Board and the entire Oshawa community have been of great comfort to the entire family,” the statement said.

It went on to thank all of the emergency services who responded to the shooting as well as the medical team caring for Loretta. The family has asked for privacy “during this very difficult time.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign launched to support the Traynor family has grown to more than $155,000 as of Thursday afternoon. The statement said a committee will be created by the family to determine how the money raised will be distributed “to support and appropriately memorialize the entire family.”

