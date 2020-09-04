‘Several’ victims found dead in Oshawa home after multiple shots fired: police

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say “several” victims were found dead in an Oshawa home early Friday morning after a reported shooting.

Police said in a tweet around 2:45 a.m. that multiple units responded to a home on Parklane Avenue after reports of multiple shots fired.

“Officers located several deceased victims in a residence,” the tweet said.

The Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate the scene, police added.

Police said they would release more information later Friday.

