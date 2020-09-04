‘Several’ victims found dead in Oshawa home after multiple shots fired: police

Durham Regional Police say “several” victims were found dead in an Oshawa home early Friday morning after a reported shooting.
Police said in a tweet around 2:45 a.m. that multiple units responded to a home on Parklane Avenue after reports of multiple shots fired.
“Officers located several deceased victims in a residence,” the tweet said.
The Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate the scene, police added.
Trending Stories
Police said they would release more information later Friday.
Toronto rapper identified as victim in Oshawa homicide
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments