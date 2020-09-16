Brampton man charged in connection with March shooting in Clearview, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old Brampton, Ont., man has been charged in connection with a March shooting in Clearview, Ont., that’s believed to have left one dead.

The shooting, which took place at a home on Collingwood Clearview Townline, sent one unidentified man to a Toronto-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another Toronto man — Rohan Rose, 36 — is believed to have died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting after he was found dead by Toronto police outside Humber River Hospital shortly afterward.

Toronto police found Rohan Rose, 36, suffering from gunshot wounds outside of Humber River Hospital. OPP believe Rose is connected to the shooting in Clearview, Ont. Toronto police/Handouts

OPP Sgt. Jason Folz previously told Global News the entire incident was a home invasion robbery gone wrong, adding that Rose is considered a suspect in the home invasion.

The unidentified man wasn’t named for safety reasons and was the victim of the robbery, Folz previously confirmed.

On Tuesday, police arrested and charged Rick Graham, 32, from Brampton, with attempted murder using a firearm, robbery using a firearm, careless use of a firearm, indignity to a dead body, occupying a vehicle knowing there was a firearm there, discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault and breaking and entering.

Officers previously charged a 33-year-old from Scarborough, a 48-year-old from Toronto and the unidentified man in connection with the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

