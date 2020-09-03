Menu

Crime

Brampton man wanted as more charges laid in relation to March shooting in Clearview, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 2:42 pm
Officers have also issued an arrest warrant for Rick Christopher Graham, 32, from Brampton, who also faces charges in relation to the shooting.
Officers have also issued an arrest warrant for Rick Christopher Graham, 32, from Brampton, who also faces charges in relation to the shooting. Police handout

Huronia West OPP say they’ve issued a warrant for a 32-year-old Brampton man’s arrest as more charges have been laid in relation to a shooting that took place in Clearview, Ont., in March.

The shooting, which took place at a home on Collingwood Clearview Townline, is believed to have killed a 36-year-old Toronto man, who was found dead by city police outside a north-end Toronto hospital clinic shortly afterward.

Read more: Charges laid following March shooting in Clearview, Ont., believed to have left 1 dead

The man whom police found was identified as Rohan Rose, and officers believe he succumbed to injuries sustained in the shooting.

According to local OPP, another unidentified man was also transported to a Toronto-area hospital after the shooting and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police found Rohan Rose, 36, suffering from gunshot wounds outside of Humber River Hospital. OPP believe Rose is connected to the shooting in Clearview, Ont.
Toronto police found Rohan Rose, 36, suffering from gunshot wounds outside of Humber River Hospital. OPP believe Rose is connected to the shooting in Clearview, Ont. Toronto police/Handouts

“The gist of the whole incident is a home invasion robbery gone wrong,” said OPP Sgt. Jason Folz, adding Rose is considered to be a suspect in the home invasion.

“We didn’t name one of the persons for safety reasons, and he is the true victim of the home invasion style robbery.”

On Wednesday, police say they executed a warrant in Scarborough and arrested a 33-year-old named Marvin Lattif.

Lattif was charged with robbery using a firearm, careless use of a firearm, indignity to a dead body, attempted murder using a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault, breaking and entering, occupying a vehicle that’s known to contain a firearm, and possession of a firearm in contravention of a prohibition order.

Read more: OPP say man found dead outside hospital clinic connected to shooting near Collingwood

Officers have also issued an arrest warrant for Rick Christopher Graham, 32, from Brampton, who also faces charges in relation to the shooting.

A couple of months ago, a 48-year-old from Toronto and another unidentified man, the victim of the home invasion, were charged in the case.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575, 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

