Charges laid following March shooting in Clearview, Ont., believed to have left 1 dead

Huronia West OPP say they’ve laid a number of charges in connection with a shooting that took place during the early morning hours of March 2 in Clearview, Ont.

At about 12:35 a.m. on March 2, officers say they responded to a shooting on Collingwood Clearview Townline near 36/37 Nottawasaga Sideroad.

Read more: OPP say man found dead outside hospital clinic connected to shooting near Collingwood

A man was sent to a Toronto-area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

That same morning, Toronto police found another man dead outside a hospital clinic in the city’s north end.

That man, who was identified as Rohan Rose, 36, from Toronto, is believed to have succumbed to his injuries sustained in the shooting in Clearview, according to Huronia West OPP.

At the time of the shooting, police said Toronto officers were patrolling the area of Woodward Avenue and Uphill Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. on March 2 when they found a man with gunshot wounds on a snowbank. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police found Rohan Rose, 36, suffering from gunshot wounds outside of Humber River Hospital. OPP believe Rose is connected to the shooting in Clearview, Ont. Toronto police/Handouts

At the time of the incident, Global News obtained surveillance video that appeared to show suspects pull up in front of Humber River Hospital in Toronto and dump a man’s body on the sidewalk before driving off.

On Tuesday, Paul Morris, 48, from Toronto, was charged with careless use of a firearm, indignity to a dead body, attempted murder using a firearm, robbery using a firearm and failure to comply with a release order.

Huronia West OPP Const. Dave Holmes told Global News Morris is being held for bail.

Another man has also been arrested and charged, but his name is being withheld due to safety concerns.

The unidentified man is charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and failure to comply with a probation order.

Holmes said the unnamed man was released from custody on Thursday.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Global News’ Alanna Rizza

