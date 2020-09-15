Husband accused in murder of Brampton woman arrested in Mexico 14 years later

Send this page to someone via email

The husband accused of murdering his wife inside their Brampton apartment has been arrested in Mexico after a 14-year search, Peel Regional Police say.

Police made the announcement in a statement Tuesday evening, sharing a photo of the suspect on Twitter being walked through Toronto Pearson International Airport by investigators.

It was at around 2 a.m. on July 13, 2006, when emergency crews were called to the apartment building near McMurchy Avenue South and Steeles Avenue West.

Police said 31-year-old Malena Morales, a mother of two, was found dead inside her unit.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Henry Morales, who was 30 at the time, on the charge of second-degree murder the next day. At the time, investigators said he left Canada and went to an unknown destination in Mexico.

Story continues below advertisement

Three years later, the case was featured in an episode of America’s Most Wanted. However, he continued to ellude authorities for 10 years.

Police said in 2019, Henry was found in Mexico but wasn’t arrested due to a 10-month extradition process. The statement said officials in Mexico arrested the accused under the previously issued warrant.

READ MORE: The same number of women in Peel Region were killed this month as all of 2017, police say

“Investigators immediately traveled to Mexico and escorted him back to Canada,” the statement said.

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich praised the work of investigators in tracking the accused. He said the case highlights the threat of intimate partner violence.

“Incidents like this terrible tragedy leave behind numerous victims in their wake,” Milinovich wrote.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, police said the accused will be taken to a detention facility to begin a 14-day quarantine. A court hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

This began with a tragic homicide. It was followed by an international manhunt lasting 14 years and was profiled on America’s Most Wanted. It ended today with @PeelPolice returning Henry Morales from Mexico to face justice. #policingexcellence https://t.co/cweZPliH8X pic.twitter.com/Xdtl6tLVaZ — Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich (@DC_Milinovich) September 15, 2020

Story continues below advertisement