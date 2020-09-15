30 charges laid after man shows up heavily armed to Trenton home

Police have laid a number of charges after they say a man showed up to a home in Trenton heavily armed.
Police say a man went to a home on King Street on Sept. 10 around 11:30 a.m. armed with three firearms, two air pistols, ammunition, a sword and a prohibited knife.
Someone at the King Street location called OPP, and the man allegedly fled.
The OPP canine unit, the emergency response team and an OPP helicopter were deployed in the area to search for the man.
Police say he was finally located in a field on Creswell Drive. He was arrested and police seized his weapons.
Kevin Scurry, 27, from Trenton, was charged with:
- three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- three counts of careless storage of firearms, weapons, prohibited devices or ammunition
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of prohibited or restricted firearm or ammunition
- 18 counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- failure to comply with a release order
- possession of methamphetamine
- failure to comply with a probation order
