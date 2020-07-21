4 arrested following violent assault caught on camera in Quinte West

Send this page to someone via email

Four men have been charged in connection with a violent assault in Quinte West, according to OPP.

On Sunday at 2 a.m., two men, Glenn and Nickolas Hamer, were allegedly assaulted at their Quinte West home on Glen Miller Road by a group of people.

Glenn Hamer provided video of the incident to Global News on Monday, showing a group of men attacking the father and son on their front porch.

Following a news release from OPP, and the dissemination of the video by Global News, OPP say they have arrested four men, Ty Gilroy, 23, Matthew Hicks, 30, Bret Hill, 22, and Cody Hill, 28, all of Quinte West.

They were jointly charged with the following offences:

two counts of assault

trespassing at night

extortion

mischief

Additionally, Cody Hill was charged with cruelty to animals and Ty Gilroy is facing an additional assault charge.

The Hamers had two dogs present at the time of the attack. It’s unclear which of the animals Cody Hill is accused of harming, but Glenn Hamer says his small white dog was covered in blood when he woke up following the assault.

Glenn Hamer claims the attack had something to do with motorcycle loans signed with someone from a past relationship, but OPP said they could not provide any information about what prompted the altercation.

Global Kingston is making attempts to reach the accused and their representatives.

Hamer’s injuries, while not life-threatening, are serious and extensive.

“Very swollen jaw, possibly cracked, slight concussion, broken lip, loose teeth, bruised ribs — it goes on and on and on I get new aches every day,” Hamer told Global Kingston.

Hamer says he lost consciousness and doesn’t know how long the attack went on.

He says when he eventually came to, near his front door, his assailants were gone and he was lying in a pool of his own blood.

He said he found his son about a half-hour later laying outside.

As for the four men arrested by OPP, police say have been released from custody on an undertaking. They are scheduled to appear in a Belleville court on Sept. 17.

OPP were originally looking for 10 people involved in the assault, but haven’t given any information about the remaining six people of interest. Police say they are still investigating the incident.

They are asking anyone with information about the alleged assault to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.