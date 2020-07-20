OPP looking for 10 people in connection with Quinte West assault

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are looking for 10 people they say were involved in an assault in Quinte West over the weekend.

Police were called to a home on Glen Miller Road in Quinte West around 2 a.m. Saturday morning to respond to an alleged assault.

Ten people were involved in the altercation, that sent two men to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, OPP say.

One of those men, Glen Hamer, who says he owns the house where the incident took place, provided Global News with security footage of the incident.

The video shows two men standing outside a home, while several others approach. One man is seen striking one of the men at the home, and then several others can be seen throwing punches and kicking at least one of the men from the home.

More footage from another security camera shows several people hanging back, including two women, one of whom is holding a baseball bat.

The video does not have audio, but several of the men from the group can be seen saying something to the two other men at the home.

OPP said they could not provide any information about what prompted the altercation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

— More to come