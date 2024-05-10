Toronto man charged in connection with string of carjackings in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested in Toronto on Thursday in connection with a string of carjackings which occurred in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

One of the carjackings occurred near Elmsdale Drive and Huntsworth Avenue back on March 11, according to police.

They say the victim was in the parking area of their home when they were approached by several suspects.

One of the suspects flashed a gun at the victim, before ordering the victim from the vehicle, police say.

The suspects then drove off before officers reached the scene.

The victim did not report any physical injuries to police.

Police say the missing vehicle was soon recovered near Marina and Belmont Avenues.

Officers raided a home in Toronto on Thursday before arresting a 24-year-old man. The Toronto man is facing several charges including robbery, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.