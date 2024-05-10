Menu

Crime

Call to downtown office turns up BB gun and drugs: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 10, 2024 3:08 pm
1 min read
Guelph police arrested a man found asleep inside a social service agency officer with a fake gun in his pocket. View image in full screen
Guelph police arrested a man found asleep inside a social service agency officer with a fake gun in his pocket. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Staff at a social service agency in downtown Guelph were not about to wake up a man who appeared have a gun his pocket.

Guelph police were notified on Thursday morning after staff discovered the sleeping man just after 7 a.m.

Officers arrived and saw the butt end of a handgun in the sleeping man’s pocket.

Investigators say the man was awaken and then arrested. Officers seized an imitation Glock BB gun and also found a container of pellets, four compressed CO2 cylinders, and 37 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

The 43-year-old is facing a number of charges and was held for a bail hearing.

 

