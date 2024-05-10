Call to downtown office turns up BB gun and drugs: Guelph police

Staff at a social service agency in downtown Guelph were not about to wake up a man who appeared have a gun his pocket.
Guelph police were notified on Thursday morning after staff discovered the sleeping man just after 7 a.m.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Officers arrived and saw the butt end of a handgun in the sleeping man’s pocket.
Investigators say the man was awaken and then arrested. Officers seized an imitation Glock BB gun and also found a container of pellets, four compressed CO2 cylinders, and 37 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
Trending Now
The 43-year-old is facing a number of charges and was held for a bail hearing.
More on Crime
- Toronto Pearson gold heist: Ontario man arrested at airport after arriving from India
- A look at the twisted crimes of Peter Demeter, one of Canada’s worst criminals
- ‘I believe they’re looking for me’: Man arrested after triple stabbing in Mississauga, Ont.
- Drake’s Toronto mansion sees another intruder trespass on property
Comments