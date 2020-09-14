Record number of women elected in New Brunswick 2020 provincial election

Fourteen women have been elected in the New Brunswick election Monday night, with Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs, whose party is projected to form a majority government, saying that nine of the women elected are from the party.
“It’s a new PC record,” Higgs said in his speech.
Five of the nine women elected for the PC party have not been elected to the legislature before.
The party also set a record with the number of women running for the party at 17.
Some of the women elected include Sherry Wilson of Moncton Southwest, Tammy Scott-Wallace of Sussex–Fundy–St. Martins, Arlene Dunn of Saint John Harbour and Dorothy Shephard of Saint John Lancaster.
Of the 14 women elected, three are Liberals, one is a People’s Alliance MLA and one is a Green MLA.
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers was defeated in the riding of Miramichi by People’s Alliance candidate Michelle Conroy.
Conroy was the riding’s incumbent, serving as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for Miramichi since 2018.
