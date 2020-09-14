Child not going back to school? Make the most of home learning 

Send this page to someone via email

As some students head back to the classroom this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some parents don’t feel comfortable sending their kids to class.

Some parents across the country have decided to stick with virtual learning and have connected with each other through social media for help and support.

For instance, the Alberta Homeschooling Association sees 100 parents join the Facebook group in a typical August, but this year about 200 to 300 parents joined, according to a previous Global News report.

To successfully teach your children at home yourself or virtually through your child’s school, education expert Sunny Verma recently shared helpful tips on The Morning Show on how parents can step into the role of education this season.

Verma first recommends creating a learning space.

He says parents should consider letting their children decide where in the house they’d like to learn, the way it would look and so on.

Verma says parents should also ensure the designated space is intended for learning purposes, as it could increase their ability to learn.

“Why not put things with motivational quotes, inspiring pictures, because this is going to help propel our children’s ambitions.”

Verma advises parents to use resiliency while their children learn, sharing examples of those who have faced failure along the way, like Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan and others.

“What I recommend parents do is go day by day over these narratives because this is going to redefine what failure means for your child,” Verma said.

“Failure’s going to go from ‘I need to quit’ to ‘I need to become resilient and persevere.’” Tweet This

Finally, Verma says it’s OK for parents to seek additional support if they need help.

For instance, considering getting a tutor to make sure the child doesn’t fall behind or explore other learning spaces such as museums, nature walks, the zoo and so forth.

