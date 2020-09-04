The COVID-19 symptoms parents should watch for

Send this page to someone via email

The coronavirus pandemic is making both parents and educators rethink what back to school will look like.

If you’re sending your child back this season, there may be some concern around safety.

Speaking with hosts Jeff McArthur and Carolyn Mackenzie of Global News’ The Morning Show, infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch went through some of the most common concerns for parents sending kids back to school.

One big concern, hosts noted, is that parents have to be more alert to COVID-19 symptoms.

Bogoch says symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu are very similar.

“It’s going to be tough because the signs and symptoms could certainly overlap,” Bogoch said.

Story continues below advertisement

He added COVID-19 could cause a range of symptoms beyond just a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Other symptoms can include fatigue, nausea and diarrhea.

“This is the time to not send your kid to school if your kid has symptoms,” he said, adding that even if they don’t have COVID-19, it is better to be safe.

“This means a parent has to stay home as well,” he said. “Employers need to have tremendous leniency… This goes well beyond the school.

For those parents dealing with delayed school openings or even packed classrooms, some may fear a second wave.

Bogoch says there are several factors that play into a second wave.

“If we look a few months from now… we will probably see a rise in cases of COVID-19,” he said. “How big that rise is completely depends on our actions in the next couple of months.”

Story continues below advertisement

He says it’s just not about going back to school either.

“Many adults are going back to work in person, colder temperatures … we’re spending more time inside and across the country the economy is opening up indoor settings,” he said.

“Regardless of the causes, that’s just driving people to indoor environments.”

For even more answers to your back to school safety questions, watch the full video above.