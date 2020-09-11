The best ‘no-touch’ lunch options for kids going back to school

Send this page to someone via email

School is back in session amid the coronavirus pandemic and this means back to school lunches will be on parents’ minds.

As some children head back to class, parents have to make sure their kids are as healthy as possible.

This means ensuring they’re not sleep-deprived and their backpacks include all personal protective equipment like hand sanitizers, masks and a safe lunch box.

Experts also previously told Global News if your child has any COVID-19 like symptoms, keep them at home.

And with so much focus on clean hands and keeping fingers away from your face, Sweet Potato Chronicles food blogger Laura Keogh has come up with some “no-touch” recipe ideas for kids.

Keogh recently joined The Morning Show to show us some of her favourite lunches.



Keogh begins with a skillet pizza roll by using basic pizza ingredients like fresh dough, marinara sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese and spinach as a garnish.

She then rolls the dough, forming a shape that resembles a cinnamon bun. She cuts each piece one-inch thick, then heats up a skillet of oil and places it into the oven for about 15 to 20 minutes.

“You’re going to want to sell this to your kids almost like a bit of a lasagna so they think about the need that they should use utensils when (they’re) eating it.”

Moving on, similar to eating a sandwich, Keogh makes a savoury bread pudding with ham, lots of gruyère cheese and crusty bread.

Keogh says this is an easy recipe to follow and the kids will believe they’re eating a regular sandwich.

In a hot pan, she adds shallots, two cloves of garlic, onions and a cup of cut-up ham.

Keogh then whisks together more ingredients that make up the custard and mixes it along with the crusty bread.

After placing it in the fridge for about an hour, then the oven for about 35-40 minutes, it’s ready to serve in a container.

For more on how to make this savoury bread pudding, watch the full video above. And for detailed ingredient list and directions, click here.