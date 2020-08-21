Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

Looking for more personalized masks? Easy DIY hacks for the kids

By Arti Patel Global News
Looking for ways to personalize masks? Easy DIY hacks for kids
WATCH: DIY expert Jennifer Tryon shares with us ways to create safe, effective and personalized masks for children heading back to school.

Back-to-school will look different for kids this year and for those parents sending their little ones back to classrooms amid COVID-19, we all know for some, masks will be mandatory.

On top of social distancing and wearing Health Canada-approved masks, children’s masks at retailers come in a variety of price points and patterns.

But for those parents looking for an extra summer project, DIY expert Jen Tryon recently told hosts Jeff McArthur and fill-in host Dallas Flexhaug of Global News’ The Morning Show, there are easy ways to personalize your kids’ masks at home.

READ MORE: Where to buy kids’ masks in Canada and what to look for

Her first mask includes a “buff” style mask made from old T-shirts.

Story continues below advertisement

“We outgrow T-shirts but they often have logos that they love,” she said.

“When you’re up-cycling them, Health Canada is recommending you can make your own homemade masks out of a T-shirt as long as it’s double-layered and you can fit a filter inside.”

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Where to buy face masks online in Canada and how to choose

Another tip is adding your own embroidery. This can include a phrase, pattern or image your child loves. You can even customize your child’s mask with their own name or nickname.

When shopping for kids’ masks generally, Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital, previously told Global News don’t fuss over the details. 

“Cover the mouth and nose, that’s all that matters,” he said. The biggest takeaway parents should keep in mind, he added, was finding masks that are comfortable.

To be effective as well as comfortable, masks should be breathable and have two layers of tightly-woven fabric like cotton or linen.

READ MORE: Face masks for teachers may impact child’s ability to learn, experts warn

And remember, before personalizing or making any masks at home, make sure you are following the guidelines by Health Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

To learn how to personalize your own masks for kids, watch the video above. 

— With files from Erica Alini

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusBack to SchoolKids MasksMasks Kidsdiy kids maskskids masks diykids masks layerskids masks make your ownkids masks materialkids masks schoolmake kids maskssew kids masks
Flyers
More weekly flyers