Looking for more personalized masks? Easy DIY hacks for the kids

Back-to-school will look different for kids this year and for those parents sending their little ones back to classrooms amid COVID-19, we all know for some, masks will be mandatory.

On top of social distancing and wearing Health Canada-approved masks, children’s masks at retailers come in a variety of price points and patterns.

But for those parents looking for an extra summer project, DIY expert Jen Tryon recently told hosts Jeff McArthur and fill-in host Dallas Flexhaug of Global News’ The Morning Show, there are easy ways to personalize your kids’ masks at home.

Her first mask includes a “buff” style mask made from old T-shirts.

“We outgrow T-shirts but they often have logos that they love,” she said.

“When you’re up-cycling them, Health Canada is recommending you can make your own homemade masks out of a T-shirt as long as it’s double-layered and you can fit a filter inside.”

Another tip is adding your own embroidery. This can include a phrase, pattern or image your child loves. You can even customize your child’s mask with their own name or nickname.

When shopping for kids’ masks generally, Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital, previously told Global News don’t fuss over the details.

“Cover the mouth and nose, that’s all that matters,” he said. The biggest takeaway parents should keep in mind, he added, was finding masks that are comfortable.

To be effective as well as comfortable, masks should be breathable and have two layers of tightly-woven fabric like cotton or linen.

And remember, before personalizing or making any masks at home, make sure you are following the guidelines by Health Canada.

— With files from Erica Alini