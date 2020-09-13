Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Psychiatric patient wanted after walking away from Colony Farm forensic hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 13, 2020 3:47 pm
Christopher Thomas Askey is wanted for being unlawfully at large from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital.
Christopher Thomas Askey is wanted for being unlawfully at large from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital. Coquitlam RCMP

Coqutiam RCMP is warning the public about a man who is unlawfully at large from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, commonly known as Colony Farm.

Christopher Thomas Askey, 51, was reported overdue on a day pass from the facility just after 7 p.m., Saturday, and is now wanted under the Mental Health Act, according to police.

Read more: Psychiatric patient who walked away from Colony Farm located after a week at large

“Askey may behave in a way that presents a risk to (himself) or the public, so if you see Askey, police ask that you do not approach him and instead call 911,” said RCMP in a media release.

Tweet This

Colony Farm houses some of B.C.’s most notorious offenders who have been found not criminally responsible due to mental illness or declared mentally unfit to stand trial.

Story continues below advertisement
NCR: what does the Not Criminally Responsible mean?
NCR: what does the Not Criminally Responsible mean?

Court records show Askey has previous convictions for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and robbery.

Trending Stories

In 2019, he was the subject of a similar RCMP notice after failing to return to Colony Farm on a day pass. Askey was at large for a week before police took him into custody.

Read more: Psychiatric patient who walked away from Colony Farm unlawfully at large

At the time the hospital’s medical director for forensic psychiatric services told Global News Askey was deemed a “very low-risk” patient when he was granted a day pass.

Askey is described as Caucasian and six feet tall with a heavy build. He has short, greyish hair, a light goatee and brown eyes, and was wearing a black jacket, black pants a blue shirt and white and black shoes.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoquitlamCoquitlam RCMPColony FarmUnlawfully at LargeAskeyChristopher Thomas Askeyforensic phsychiatric hosptial
Flyers
More weekly flyers