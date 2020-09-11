Menu

Crime

N.S. RCMP investigating possible attempted abduction in Cumberland County

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 12:04 pm
RCMP badge.
RCMP badge. Global News

The RCMP is investigating reports of an attempted abduction in Cumberland County on Thursday.

Police say shortly before 8 p.m., an officer responded to a complaint on Valley Road near Springhill, N.S.

It’s alleged that a man had possibly attempted to lure a three-year-old into his car.

Suspect facing charges after weapons call closes school in Pictou Landing, N.S.

A child was playing in the yard with two other children when their mother noticed a vehicle pull to the side of the road close to the children.

The driver of the vehicle yelled for one of the children to get in the car.

The children ran into the house and the vehicle then drove away towards Springhill.

RCMP officers made patrols through Springhill but could not locate the vehicle or the suspect.

Police say the driver was described as a clean-cut man in his 40s with a raspy voice. There may have been two people in the car.

The vehicle is described as an older model silver Chevrolet Cruze.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the RCMP at 902-597-3779 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

