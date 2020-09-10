Suspect in custody after weapons call closes school in Pictou Landing, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say a suspect is in custody after police responded to Beach Road for a weapons call in Pictou Landing, N.S., at 8 a.m., Thursday.

Police tweeted earlier in the morning advising residents to “shelter in place and avoid the area.”

The Pictou Landing First Nation Facebook page, run by Chief Andrea Paul, posted that the scene on Beach Road is a “serious incident.”

It said the PLFN School is closed for the morning, and the local bus will not be travelling on that road.

It also said all administrative buildings in the area are closed until noon.

Police tweeted just before 10 a.m. that the suspect was in custody and “there is no risk to the public.”

On her Facebook page, Paul wrote the situation was resolved peacefully.

