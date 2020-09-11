Bill Kelly: What should Canada’s health care system look like?

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. court has shot down a years-long court challenge to the public health care system.

The action was brought by Dr. Brian Day, who owns the Cambie Surgery Centre in Vancouver.

Dr. Day contends that the current system denies patients the right to timely care.

READ MORE: B.C. Supreme Court rules against private healthcare in landmark case

The ruling was applauded by the B.C. Health Minister and the B.C. Health Coalition, who viewed Dr. Day’s challenge as an attempt to erode our public health care system.

But this decision likely will not and should not end the debate. As a trial-court decision, there’s always the chance it could be reviewed by the B.C. Court of Appeal or maybe someday, even the Supreme Court of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Let’s face it: there will be more challenges to our medical status quo.

I’m a strong supporter of our public health care system, but it’s concerning that we’re using the same basic model that was adopted in 1964 to try to address the more complex health care needs of 2020, and the strain on the system is obvious.

3:02 Reaction to B.C. Supreme Court dismissal of landmark private medicare lawsuit Reaction to B.C. Supreme Court dismissal of landmark private medicare lawsuit

We’re living longer, which means that we’re experiencing more medical interventions for joint replacements or disease control, and the cost of the level of care that Canadians expect is astronomical.

Partnering with the private sector to ease the strain on the system may be part of the solution, but that would entail a discussion about billing and compensation and who pays for what.

Story continues below advertisement

That may be an uncomfortable discussion for some politicians and health care workers, but by obfuscating and digging into entrenched positions, the problems are only going to get worse.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

Listen to the latest from the Bill Kelly Show

​