The Winnipeg Freeze join the MJHL

The newest team in the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League will be called the Winnipeg Freeze.

The 12th team in the MJHL will be under the direction of former NHL forward Josh Green, who played in 341 games for eight different teams — including Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

Green, who has been named head coach and GM for the Freeze, also played professionally in Winnipeg as a member of the Manitoba Moose of the AHL from 2004 to 2006. He spent five seasons in the Western Hockey League with Medicine Hat, Swift Current and Portland.

The 42-year-old native of Camrose, Alta., worked as an assistant coach with the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice during the 2019-20 season and also helped coach the MJHL Winnipeg Blues the year before that.

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to be a head coach,” Green said in a news release. “It’s a great opportunity to work and develop young hockey players who are looking to forward their hockey careers.”

The MJHL is expected to release its full 2020-21 regular-season schedule later Thursday afternoon. It will be the only Junior A league to begin play in Canada this fall as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.