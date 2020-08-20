Manitoba Junior Hockey League sets opening date for 2020-21 season

Now that Hockey Manitoba has introduced its Return to Play document, the Manitoba Junior Hockey League has announced that it will begin its 2020-21 regular-season schedule on Friday, Oct. 9.

The MJHL also confirmed that training camps will open three weeks earlier on Friday, Sept. 18.

Each of the 11 teams will only be allowed to have a maximum pre-season roster of 34 players. Each team will only be permitted to play a maximum of three exhibition games, and none can be against opponents from outside of the province.

The league also announced that the regular-season schedule would be significantly modified to limit the spread of COVID-19 by reducing multiple-team contact. In the event of a potential positive case, there would be minimal disruption to the schedule, which is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Teams that are planning to hold prospect or development camps in advance of the main training camp will have to continue to follow Phase I of the MJHL Return to Play Protocol, which has been in place since June 26. Full contact is not permitted during these camps.

Face masks will be required for all league players, staff and officials while arriving at or departing from an arena. A face mask requirement is also in effect for players and staff participating in any MJHL-sanctioned off-ice activities within an arena, as well as when travelling to games by bus and entering or exiting a restaurant or hotel.

Face masks are not mandatory at this point for members of the public, but the league is strongly encouraging everyone to wear face masks while in any MJHL facility during MJHL activity while following all necessary distancing and facility guidelines.